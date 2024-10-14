Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after acquiring an additional 499,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.