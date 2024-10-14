Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $137,458.95 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,823.29 or 0.99915300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007386 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,075,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,075,571.68 with 0 in circulation."

