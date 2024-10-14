CoinLoan Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 195.2% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $641,891.36 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

