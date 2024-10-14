Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RLTY opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
