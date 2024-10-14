Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RLTY opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

