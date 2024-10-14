Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 184,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,281. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
