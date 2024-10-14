Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.30 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.