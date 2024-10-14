Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.30 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
