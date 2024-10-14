Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of FOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 53,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,825. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
