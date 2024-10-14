Cobak Token One Day Volume Tops $3.13 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $49.04 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,817,689 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak Token (CBK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cobak Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,817,689 in circulation. The last known price of Cobak Token is 0.57498558 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,289,344.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cobak.co.kr/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobak Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.