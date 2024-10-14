CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

CNX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. 155,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,547. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

