City State Bank Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

