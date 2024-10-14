City State Bank Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

City State Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,741,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $208.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $209.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

