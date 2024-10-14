Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $193.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

