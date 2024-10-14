Citigroup (C) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.74 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

