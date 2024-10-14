Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $12.94 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

