Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $12.94 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
