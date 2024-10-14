Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

