China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in September

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,845,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 30,621,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,401.1 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
China Tower Company Profile
