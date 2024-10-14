China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in September

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,845,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 30,621,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,401.1 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get China Tower alerts:

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.