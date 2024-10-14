China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

