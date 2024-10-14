CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 28 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $411.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

