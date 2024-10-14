CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 880 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 832,583 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $206,337.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,487,392.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,285.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,890 shares of company stock worth $5,947,691. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

PCOR stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.