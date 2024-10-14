CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $111.82 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

