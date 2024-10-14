CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.