CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $58,415,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after buying an additional 609,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

