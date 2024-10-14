CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $182.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

