CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,650 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.42 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

