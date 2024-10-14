CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 79 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average of $267.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $312.52.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.93.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

