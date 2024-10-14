Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,239,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $383,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

