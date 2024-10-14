Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

DUHP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 27,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,037. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

