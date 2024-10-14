Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTRI) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Centuri’s (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 15th. Centuri had issued 12,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $260,400,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CTRI stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. Centuri’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Centuri during the second quarter valued at $2,757,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $3,409,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

