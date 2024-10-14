Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.18. Approximately 211,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 256,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

