Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £150 ($196.31).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Russell O’Brien bought 119 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($196.23).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 122.75 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113.90 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.15 ($2.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,818.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.24).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

