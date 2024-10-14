Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $29.43. 277,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
