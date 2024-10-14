CEEK VR Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $932,367.41 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,663.13 or 0.99823945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02996406 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $650,104.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

