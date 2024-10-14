Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.8 days.

Shares of CETEF stock remained flat at C$4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.64 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.93.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

