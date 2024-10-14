Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.8 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of CETEF stock remained flat at C$4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.64 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.93.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
