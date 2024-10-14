Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $332.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $349.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NYSE CAT opened at $402.02 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

