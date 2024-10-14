Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

