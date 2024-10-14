Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.47% of Sphere Entertainment worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.