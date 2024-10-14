Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $19,070,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,129.78 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,006.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,182.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

