Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $5.90 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $123.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

