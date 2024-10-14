Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $4.76 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 241,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,160,000 after purchasing an additional 209,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

