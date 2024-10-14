Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

