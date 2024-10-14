Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 231.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $55.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

