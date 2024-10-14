CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Stock Down 0.5 %
CCLDP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.
CareCloud Company Profile
