CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.5 %

CCLDP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.