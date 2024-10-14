Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $12.43 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.43 billion and $201.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.26 or 0.03943699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00046228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 44,995,142,608.92816 with 34,967,190,801.543884 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.35654038 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1267 active market(s) with $159,599,925.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

