Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Update

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Captivision Price Performance

Shares of CAPT stock remained flat at $1.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Captivision has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.92.

Captivision Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

