Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

