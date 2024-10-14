Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSWCZ opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $26.48.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
