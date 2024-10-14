Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 1811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.93.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

