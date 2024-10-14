Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

