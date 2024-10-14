Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 32,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

CNQ opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

