Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.13 and last traded at $87.84. 66,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 542,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

